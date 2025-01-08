Opposition MP urges govt to drop clean-power purchase project

People’s Party MP Supachot Chaiyasat on Wednesday called on the government to cancel the pending project to purchase 3,668.5 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources to avoid a cost burden to the public.

The project was put on hold by the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) on December 25 following concerns regarding the process and methods used in selecting providers of electricity. Critics feared that the project might benefit certain corporations at the expense of public interest.

The council said it would establish a team to investigate the procurement process to address public concerns.