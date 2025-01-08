Thai opposition MP urges quick action to arrest killer of Cambodian ex-MP

He cautioned that the international community would closely monitor how Thailand was handling the issue.

“I really hope that it would not turn out that Thailand was chosen as the place to carry out the assassination,” Piyarat added.

He noted that Thailand, now a member of the UN Security Council, must restore the international community’s confidence in Thailand’s ability to uphold safety and security. Delayed action could result in Thailand being viewed as a hub for international crimes, he added.

Meanwhile, Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsang alleged that the killing of the anti-government activist was an attempt at suppressing opposition by the Cambodian government.

Kannavee alleged that it was not the first time that the Cambodian government had tracked down and eliminated its opponents across the border.

He also alleged that both the Thai and Cambodian governments had secretly cooperated to suppress each other’s opponents.

For example, Kannavee alleged, a Thai activist named Wanchalerm Satsaksit, had recently disappeared in Cambodia and the Thai government last month deported an activist to Cambodia.

Kannavee noted Thailand had adhered to an international protocol for a long time that the government would not deport political asylum seekers back to face persecution, but the Thai government had now allowed a foreign opposition activist to be killed in the country.

He also alleged that the killings of political asylum seekers from neighbouring countries had taken place in Thailand for a long time and all cases faded from public attention.

“This time, we must not let this case fade away,” Kannavee said.

