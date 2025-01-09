NACC finds ex-mayor, former senior Buddhism official unusually rich

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will call on public prosecutors to charge a former municipality mayor and a former senior official of the National Office of Buddhism for being unusually wealthy.

NACC secretary-general Saroj Puengramphan said on Thursday that Samanan Laonitwisit had accumulated unexplained wealth totalling 231.74 million baht during her two tenures as mayor of the Muang Ratchaburi Municipality from 2010 to 2016.

Similarly, Narongdej Chainet had amassed an unexplained wealth of 30.09 million while serving in several senior positions at the National Office of Buddhism.