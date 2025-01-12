Majority of voters not favourably influenced by Thaksin’s poll campaigns

Voters in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces told a pollster that days of election campaigns by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had no effect on how they would vote in the upcoming provincial administrative organisation elections in the two northern provinces.

More than 40 per cent said the campaigns would have no influence because they had already made up their mind not to vote for the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

The opinion survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,803 residents at least 18 years old of the two northern provinces. The survey was carried out from January 7 to 10.