Teens want politicians to have integrity, transparency: survey

An opinion survey has found that most teenagers want to see politicians demonstrate improved integrity and transparency as well as adhering to the justice system.

The survey was carried out by the Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,089 respondents around the country. The respondents were 14 to 19 years old, and the survey was conducted on January 9, 10 and 11.

The respondents were asked an open-ended question about what they thought about Thai politics. They could give more than one answer.