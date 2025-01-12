Teens want politicians to have integrity, transparency: survey

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2025

Respondents want to see politicians attach importance to education and children’s development

An opinion survey has found that most teenagers want to see politicians demonstrate improved integrity and transparency as well as adhering to the justice system.

The survey was carried out by the Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,089 respondents around the country. The respondents were 14 to 19 years old, and the survey was conducted on January 9, 10 and 11.

The respondents were asked an open-ended question about what they thought about Thai politics. They could give more than one answer.

The top five answers were:

  • 77.1%: Want to see politicians become better role models and to shun corruption and abuses of power while practising transparency and adhering to the justice system.
  • 72.4%: Want to see politicians attach importance to education and children’s development.
  • 65.8%: See politicians as giving priority to vested interests over public interests.
  • 63.7%: Bored of politicians but still monitor political news.
  • 61.5%: Politicians work only on the issues of their interests and ignore issues and needs of youth and children.


 

