Srettha insists on integrity but accepts Constitutional Court’s ruling

How did you feel on the day of the Constitutional Court’s judgement?

I must admit I was surprised by the ruling. However, I understand that working in politics comes with risks. When you enter the political arena, you must accept that you can either win or lose.

I am confident in the integrity of both myself and my team. Nevertheless, I must accept the ruling and move on. Politics isn’t a personal matter; it’s about the country.

How do you feel about your work during the 358 days you were Prime Minister?

It was a very significant period for me. My team and I worked tirelessly to improve the people’s quality of life. Although 358 days may seem short, I’m proud to have initiated several projects that address the people’s needs.

I do regret not being able to continue these initiatives. However, I believe the new government, led by Pheu Thai, will carry them forward.

Are you still in contact with Pheu Thai?

Yes, I’m still a member of Pheu Thai, and I continue to offer advice when the opportunity arises. I fully support this government. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been working hard. Our policies, such as the digital wallet and investments in infrastructure, are still being implemented. The change in Prime Minister should not disrupt the country’s progress.

What are your thoughts on Thai politics in 2025?

This year will be challenging. We face significant issues in the economy and international relations, such as trade competition and economic negotiations with superpowers like China and the US.

Domestically, the government must address economic problems, particularly the cost of living, foreign investments, and infrastructure development.

Will you return to politics?

Given the Constitutional Court’s ruling, I may not be able to return to politics. However, I am willing to help the country in other ways without becoming a burden to the government.

I still want to use my experience to support good policies and projects that will help the country progress sustainably.

What did you learn during your year in office?

What saddened me the most was realising that many of the country’s problems remain unsolved. I visited several provinces, including Nong Bua Lam Phu, Si Sa Ket, and Chiang Rai, where I witnessed hardships like I’d never seen before.

It made me realise how much needs to be done to improve the lives of Thai people. This is something I want to support the current government in achieving.

What is your message to the Thai people?

I want to thank all Thais for their moral support. I believe we can all contribute to the country, no matter our role, and we should do so with sincerity and determination.

Our country still has great potential for development, and I am ready to support the government as it moves forward.