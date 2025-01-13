Paetongtarn denies disguising assets as a 4.4 billion baht debt

Isra pointed out that the promissory notes lacked payment terms, suggesting that Paetongtarn had no real intention of repaying the debt for share purchases from nine companies.

The promissory note also lacked details on how much the shares were worth when procured.

Isra alleged that this could indicate that Paetongtarn had received 4.4 billion baht worth of shares from family members, which should have been included in her income for tax calculation, potentially resulting in significant tax obligations.

When asked if she was concerned that this issue might lead to trouble like her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who was once accused of using nominees to hold shares, Paetongtarn dismissed the comparison, saying she had not broken any laws.

Paetongtarn also expressed no concerns over a complaint filed by the serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana against her husband, Pitaka Suksawat.

On Monday, Ruangkrai announced that he had mailed a complaint to the NACC, requesting an investigation into the 12.77 million baht loan Pitaka gave to Winn Capital Co Ltd between 2021 and 2024. Ruangkrai questioned whether Pitaka had failed to report shares or directorial positions in the company. He said Winn Capital had reported to the Business Development Department that it had borrowed 12.77 million baht from a director.

Paetongtarn dismissed the complaint, alleging that Ruangkrai had tried to extort money from her in exchange for not raising the issue with the NACC.

