Thaksin says legal casinos would generate 20,000 well-paying jobs

Thaksin added that the draft law proposes to enable the state to collect tax revenue from online and normal gambling, which he believed there are currently 2.5 million to 4 million people playing per day.

“We will strictly prohibit those under 20 from playing, while those who have become gambling addicts will given proper rehabilitation,” he added.

In an interview with reporters, who asked about the future of cryptocurrency under Pheu Thai administration, Thaksin said cryptocurrency is not related to gambling, but a new form of currency that is backed by assets, such as gold or government bonds.

He said the cryptocurrency plan that the government proposed is a stablecoin, adding that Thailand will not accept risky cryptocurrencies, only those that are low-risk.

Thaksin added that in October a cryptocurrency sandbox will be opened in Phuket province, which will be for business purposes first.

“Thailand needs to act fast, otherwise all the talents we have will migrate to the United States, which has already started (on cryptocurrency)", Thaksin said.