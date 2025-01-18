Thaksin comments on controversial Alpine land case

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday that the law must be followed regarding the revocation of the sale of land in Prachuap Khiri Khan province that was later developed into the Alpine Golf Course.

The revocation was reportedly ordered by then-deputy interior minister Chada Thaised of the Bhumjaithai Party, which came just a few days before he left the office in September 2024. Chada was overseeing the Land Department.

The 924-rai (147.84-hectare) plot of land was bought by Alpine Golf and Sport Club Ltd and Alpine Real Estate Ltd for 130 million baht from Wat Thammikaram, a monastery in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in 1990.

The land, which was turned into a golf course, was in 1997 sold to Potjaman Na Pombejra, Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s mother and then-wife of Thaksin, for 500 million baht. The controversial sale of the monastery land sparked one of the biggest corruption cases in Thai politics.

Chada’s order, which is viewed by critics as driving a wedge between ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition mate Bhumjaithai Party, could result in the golf-course land being eventually returned to the monastery.