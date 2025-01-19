I’m back: Ex-PM Thaksin’s chilling message to drug traffickers

Once criticised severely for his controversial “War on Drugs” when he was the prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra announced that he was back in power to deal with drug traffickers.
While campaigning for the Pheu Thai Party on Saturday in the Nakhon Phanom provincial administrative organisation election, Thaksin declared that no drug traffickers or corrupt officials who facilitated drug trafficking would be spared.
Speaking at a rally in Si Songkhram district, Thaksin vowed that the issues of drug and call-centre gangs would be eliminated by the year-end.
“People, I would like you to tell officials who support these criminals that Thaksin has come back,” the former PM said.
“And I don’t want to see a single drug trafficker’s face. And if officials are supporting them, they will also be dealt with. No one will be spared. I’m a fierce old man. The issues of call-centre gangs and drugs must end by the year-end,” he said.
Thaksin was both praised and criticised for his zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, which he called “War on Drugs”, launched in February 2003 when he was the prime minister.
The campaign took a hardline stance, involving police, military, and local authorities. Law enforcement agencies were incentivised to meet arrest and suppression quotas.
Over 2,800 people were killed during the first three months of the campaign. While the government claimed many deaths were the result of turf wars between drug traffickers, human rights groups alleged widespread extrajudicial killings by law enforcement.
Thaksin’s “War on Drugs” was one of the most polarising policies of his time in office. Supporters highlighted the urgency of addressing the drug crisis, while detractors emphasised the lasting damage to human rights and justice in Thailand.
In 2007, a government investigation under the post-coup administration of General Surayud Chulanont found that over half of the killings were unrelated to drug offences. This revelation further tarnished the campaign's reputation and fuelled calls for accountability.
During the campaign rally on Saturday, Thaksin expressed confidence that there would be no more coups against the Pheu Thai-led government.
“We don’t have to worry about a coup. No more coup. We only heard dogs barking. Don’t worry this government will complete its term and the next election will be held in 2027. Don’t worry about House dissolution,” Thaksin said.
He added that the Pheu Thai had no conflicts with its partners either, as all coalition leaders had close ties.
The Pheu Thai patriarch also vowed that the government would take action to lower the electricity rate to 3.70 baht per unit.
“Now, I’m complaining loudly that I want the rate to fall to 3.7 baht. When I say it out loud, someone will act on it as they know I want it to be done for the people,” Thaksin said.
Thaksin said he also wanted Thailand to stop basing oil retail prices to the prices in Singapore and to liberate the oil industry.
“Why should we refer to Singapore’s prices since Singapore does not produce a single drop of oil,” Thaksin said.
“So, I told the minister in charge to review it. If nothing is done, I’ll keep pounding until the prices drop.”
Thaksin was apparently referring to Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party, who reportedly had conflicts with the ruling Pheu Thai over energy policies.
“We must reduce monopolies … Everything must be liberalised,” Thaksin said.