I’m back: Ex-PM Thaksin’s chilling message to drug traffickers

Over 2,800 people were killed during the first three months of the campaign. While the government claimed many deaths were the result of turf wars between drug traffickers, human rights groups alleged widespread extrajudicial killings by law enforcement.

Thaksin’s “War on Drugs” was one of the most polarising policies of his time in office. Supporters highlighted the urgency of addressing the drug crisis, while detractors emphasised the lasting damage to human rights and justice in Thailand.

In 2007, a government investigation under the post-coup administration of General Surayud Chulanont found that over half of the killings were unrelated to drug offences. This revelation further tarnished the campaign's reputation and fuelled calls for accountability.

During the campaign rally on Saturday, Thaksin expressed confidence that there would be no more coups against the Pheu Thai-led government.

“We don’t have to worry about a coup. No more coup. We only heard dogs barking. Don’t worry this government will complete its term and the next election will be held in 2027. Don’t worry about House dissolution,” Thaksin said.

He added that the Pheu Thai had no conflicts with its partners either, as all coalition leaders had close ties.

The Pheu Thai patriarch also vowed that the government would take action to lower the electricity rate to 3.70 baht per unit.

“Now, I’m complaining loudly that I want the rate to fall to 3.7 baht. When I say it out loud, someone will act on it as they know I want it to be done for the people,” Thaksin said.

Thaksin said he also wanted Thailand to stop basing oil retail prices to the prices in Singapore and to liberate the oil industry.

“Why should we refer to Singapore’s prices since Singapore does not produce a single drop of oil,” Thaksin said.

“So, I told the minister in charge to review it. If nothing is done, I’ll keep pounding until the prices drop.”

Thaksin was apparently referring to Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party, who reportedly had conflicts with the ruling Pheu Thai over energy policies.

“We must reduce monopolies … Everything must be liberalised,” Thaksin said.

