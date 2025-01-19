Army chief leads parade in Saraburi to mark Army Day

Army chief General Phana Klaewplodthuk led his troops in a parade and oath of allegiance ceremony held at the Cavalry Centre in Saraburi province to mark Royal Thai Army Day on Saturday.

Twelve battalions from the 31sth Infantry Regiment, the 4th Cavalry Regiment, the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment and the 71st Artillery Regiment took part in the Taking the Oath of Allegiance to the Colours – the Army’s Thongchai Chaloemphon flag – ceremony and the parade.

Phana also led newly-commissioned soldiers to take an oath of allegiance to the flag, which is deemed the most respected symbol of the Army. The flag represents the nation, Buddhism and the King.