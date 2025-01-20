Interior Ministry orders revocation of land sale to Alpine Golf Course

The source added that stakeholders affected by the revocation order may file a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court and seek an injunction to suspend the order pending a ruling.

Stakeholders may also request compensation from the Interior Ministry and the Land Department for the land ownership transfer.

As of 2 September last year, the two plots of 924 rai were valued at 7.7 billion baht, comprising 7.228 billion baht for the land value and 439.05 million baht in mortgage amounts.

Currently, the Alpine Golf Course has 533 owners and 30 mortgagees. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra purchased the land in 1997 for 500 million baht from Chucheep Harnsawat, a former agriculture minister, and Uraiwan Thienthong, the wife of the late Snoh Thienthong. Chucheep and Uraiwan had acquired the land from the temple on 20 November 1969 for just 130 million baht.

On Monday, Pornpoth stated that once he receives the order, the Land Department would inform all stakeholders accordingly so they could take actions to protect their rights.

When asked whether the Land Department had a budget of 7.7 billion baht to pay compensation in the event of a lawsuit, Pornpoth said that would depend on the court’s ruling. He noted that such a case could take years to resolve and that the department had not yet requested a budget from the government for compensation.

Pornpoth added that he was neither concerned nor under pressure regarding the Alpine Golf Course land issue, which has been ongoing for over 20 years.

