Thaksin promises final 10,000-baht rollout by April at the latest

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra pledged on Monday that the Pheu Thai-led government would make the 10,000-baht remittance to eligible recipients via a digital wallet platform by April at the latest.

He made this declaration while campaigning for the Pheu Thai candidate at the Maha Sarakham provincial administrative organisation election. In his speech, Thaksin said the second phase of the 10,000 baht handout would definitely take place on January 27 and the third phase in either March or April.

“Who is 60 years old here? You will get 10,000 baht on January 27,” Thaksin said. “Those younger than 60 may have to wait a bit. Once the technology is ready by around March or April, the money will be sent to you gradually.”