Thaksin promises final 10,000-baht rollout by April at the latest

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra pledged on Monday that the Pheu Thai-led government would make the 10,000-baht remittance to eligible recipients via a digital wallet platform by April at the latest.
He made this declaration while campaigning for the Pheu Thai candidate at the Maha Sarakham provincial administrative organisation election. In his speech, Thaksin said the second phase of the 10,000 baht handout would definitely take place on January 27 and the third phase in either March or April.
“Who is 60 years old here? You will get 10,000 baht on January 27,” Thaksin said. “Those younger than 60 may have to wait a bit. Once the technology is ready by around March or April, the money will be sent to you gradually.”
While boasting that the Pheu Thai always keeps its promises, he said this time the 10,000-baht handout was delayed because Pheu Thai is not a one-party government like in the past.
He also called on Maha Sarakham voters to cast their ballot for Pheu Thai at the PAO election, so the new Maha Sarakham PAO president can coordinate with the central government more efficiently.
While campaigning for votes during the 2023 general election, the Pheu Thai Party promised to give 10,000 baht to 50 million Thais who are at least 16 years old via a digital wallet platform.
The number of recipients was later reduced to 45 million and the plan shifted to distributing cash to 14.5 million welfare cardholders and disabled people in the first phase at the end of September last year. The second phase, scheduled for January 27, will see cash given to the elderly.
On the controversial casino entertainment complex, Thaksin argued that it would benefit the country more than harm it. He said he had revealed the project 20 years ago, but it was opposed by “hypocrites” in Thailand. He claimed that because of this opposition, Singapore has gone ahead with building a casino and stolen foreign tourists from Thailand.
Thaksin also noted that Thailand’s current economic situation was worse than during the 1997 Tom Yum Kung crisis, because this time, the grassroots population is suffering the most.
Hence, he said, Maha Sarakham voters should support Pheu Thai in both local elections and the upcoming 2027 national polls, so it can revive the economy and improve living conditions for people.