Thaksin defends entertainment complex plan, slams critics

Opposition to casinos in Thailand stems from several factors, including cultural, social, economic and political concerns. Some say it goes against the Buddhist precepts, while others worry it would lead to a rise in organised crime, addiction, corruption and exploitation, to name a few.
However, while speaking at an election campaign in Maha Sarakham province, Thaksin said the opposition to the entertainment complex bill was distorted.
He said he had proposed the concept of building entertainment complexes during his tenure as PM from 2001-2006, but it was shot down by some people. This allowed Singapore to build a complex and steal tourists and revenue from Thailand, he said, adding that it was time the tables were turned.
He was campaigning for Pheu Thai’s candidate at the Maha Sarakham Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election, Polapat Charasathien. Thaksin said Maha Sarakham should cast their ballot for Polapat as he is the younger brother of PM’s advisor Yutthaphong Charasathien and can ensure better governance for the local people.
Thaksin also said that Pheu Thai was focusing on local elections, stating that local mechanisms were necessary for developing human resources and promoting Thailand’s soft power.
He went on to say that the state of the economy is worse than it was during the 1997 Tom Yum Kung crisis but said it could be brought back up by 2027.
“Over the past 20 years, who has worked as closely with the people as Pheu Thai?” he asked. “When there is an economic crisis, Pheu Thai must step in to solve it.”