Thaksin defends entertainment complex plan, slams critics

He said he had proposed the concept of building entertainment complexes during his tenure as PM from 2001-2006, but it was shot down by some people. This allowed Singapore to build a complex and steal tourists and revenue from Thailand, he said, adding that it was time the tables were turned.

He was campaigning for Pheu Thai’s candidate at the Maha Sarakham Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election, Polapat Charasathien. Thaksin said Maha Sarakham should cast their ballot for Polapat as he is the younger brother of PM’s advisor Yutthaphong Charasathien and can ensure better governance for the local people.

Thaksin also said that Pheu Thai was focusing on local elections, stating that local mechanisms were necessary for developing human resources and promoting Thailand’s soft power.