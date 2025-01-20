People’s Party pushes govt to secure release of Thai hostages in Gaza

The opposition People’s Party issued a statement on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government to secure the release of all Thais taken hostage in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In a Facebook post, the party said that though the two sides have agreed to a ceasefire, not a single Thai national has been included in the list of 33 hostages set to be released. The statement said that there were still many Thais being held hostage there, and the party was concerned about their wellbeing.
The statement highlighted the hardships faced by the Thai hostages, who have been separated from their families and loved ones since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023.
“The People’s Party calls on the prime minister, foreign minister and relevant Thai agencies to intensify their diplomatic efforts and cooperate with international partners, and expedite the safe return of the remaining hostages,” the party said.
The People’s Party stressed that the safe return of Thai hostages is a key responsibility of the government, as outlined in the Constitution. They also referenced the case of four Thai fishermen detained in Myanmar, emphasising that the welfare of all Thai nationals abroad should be a priority. The party urged Paetongtarn to leverage the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement to facilitate the release of all Thai hostages.