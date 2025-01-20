People’s Party pushes govt to secure release of Thai hostages in Gaza

The opposition People’s Party issued a statement on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government to secure the release of all Thais taken hostage in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a Facebook post, the party said that though the two sides have agreed to a ceasefire, not a single Thai national has been included in the list of 33 hostages set to be released. The statement said that there were still many Thais being held hostage there, and the party was concerned about their wellbeing.