Hot Issue: 'Casinos' stir protests against Thaksin

Regarding the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on whether to review Chanchai’s petition, Kaewsan Atibhodhi, a former senator, said that legally, if there’s a court-issued detention order that hasn’t been executed, a new order must be issued to enforce imprisonment. The court can order a return to prison if the evidence is clear, without waiting for a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) ruling.

On the matter of the Entertainment Complex, the government has submitted the draft legislation to the Council of State for review. The Council raised six key points of observation. Thaksin said the Council did not express opposition but noted that the initial draft overly emphasised casinos, despite casinos comprising only 10% of the project.

This indicates that the government is fully committed to pushing this initiative forward.

The topic of "casinos" still has many steps to go before it can become law, and even then, it’s uncertain whether the legislation will be enacted. Careful consideration is needed to weigh the pros and cons, balancing the benefits of bringing an illegal business into the legal fold against the potential negative impacts. The question remains: Is it worth the risk?

Nevertheless, this issue has become a prime target for "protest groups" already seeking opportunities to attack Thaksin and the government. The idea of legalising casinos dates back to Thaksin’s tenure as prime minister in 2005 before he was ousted in a coup. It has now taken shape under the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

It will be worth watching how much support these protest groups can muster on the streets. Beyond their loyal followers, there could also be a broader wave of opposition outside the Parliament.

