Hot Issue: 'Casinos' stir protests against Thaksin

The Entertainment Complex project is heating up as the government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, pushes forward with the draft Entertainment Complex Act. Meanwhile, opponents of Thaksin Shinawatra are swiftly mobilising in response.
The controversy began with a protest near Government House led by Jatuporn Prompan, a former Red Shirt leader, demanding updates on Thaksin's stay at the Police General Hospital. Protesters questioned why Thaksin had not spent a single night in prison.
On January 27, the Supreme Court will hold a general meeting to consider a petition by Chanchai Isarasenarak, a former Democrat Party MP, on whether to review Thaksin’s alleged violation of the Supreme Court's verdict from its Criminal Division for Political Office Holders. The issue centres on Thaksin's avoidance of prison time.
The Police General Hospital and Entertainment Complex matters are becoming hot topics for the Pheu Thai-led government. According to the timeline, the Council of State is expected to review the Entertainment Complex Act draft around the same time that the Medical Council announces its findings in the Police General Hospital case.
The investigation into the hospital case could draw a significant group of prominent figures, including leaders of past political movements, Red Shirt and Yellow Shirt leaders, former MPs, and ex-senators.
In summary, Thaksin’s old adversaries remain "resentful", while his allies seem to be "turning against him".
Nipit Intarasombat, former MP from Phatthalung, posted a photo and message on Facebook on December 12, 2024, under the headline "Dinner Discussion". The post mentioned that on the evening of December 11, a group of concerned individuals gathered for dinner to discuss the state of the nation. This group may have included the same individuals whom Thaksin criticised vehemently during a campaign rally for a Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election in northern Thailand.
Regarding the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on whether to review Chanchai’s petition, Kaewsan Atibhodhi, a former senator, said that legally, if there’s a court-issued detention order that hasn’t been executed, a new order must be issued to enforce imprisonment. The court can order a return to prison if the evidence is clear, without waiting for a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) ruling.
On the matter of the Entertainment Complex, the government has submitted the draft legislation to the Council of State for review. The Council raised six key points of observation. Thaksin said the Council did not express opposition but noted that the initial draft overly emphasised casinos, despite casinos comprising only 10% of the project.
This indicates that the government is fully committed to pushing this initiative forward.
The topic of "casinos" still has many steps to go before it can become law, and even then, it’s uncertain whether the legislation will be enacted. Careful consideration is needed to weigh the pros and cons, balancing the benefits of bringing an illegal business into the legal fold against the potential negative impacts. The question remains: Is it worth the risk?
Nevertheless, this issue has become a prime target for "protest groups" already seeking opportunities to attack Thaksin and the government. The idea of legalising casinos dates back to Thaksin’s tenure as prime minister in 2005 before he was ousted in a coup. It has now taken shape under the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
It will be worth watching how much support these protest groups can muster on the streets. Beyond their loyal followers, there could also be a broader wave of opposition outside the Parliament.