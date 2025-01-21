Thaksin’s opponents rally to demand his reimprisonment

The Medical Council is also investigating whether doctors acted unethically by certifying that Thaksin was too ill to remain in the Medical Correctional Hospital.

Thaksin returned from self-imposed exile on 22 August 2023 and was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin serving an eight-year sentence. However, he was transferred to the police hospital the same night.

Thaksin stayed in a VIP room on the 14th floor of the hospital for six months, allegedly for treatment of severe ailments. During this time, he received a royal clemency that reduced his sentence to one year. He was subsequently released on parole after spending six months in the hospital.

Kaewsan Atibodhi, an academic and co-leader of the rally, called on Paetongtarn to act against her father, regardless of their relationship.

Kaewsan criticised Paetongtarn for not addressing the issue, despite having the authority to order the Police General Hospital to provide Thaksin’s medical records to the NACC and the Medical Council for investigation.

Warong Dechgitvigrom argued that the Police General Hospital must submit the full medical records of Thaksin, not just partial information, to the relevant agencies.

He added that if Paetongtarn failed to act against her father, she should step down as prime minister.

“If no action is taken, be prepared for a larger protest from us,” Warong warned.

Dr Tul Sitthisomwong, a leader of the multi-coloured group, claimed that Thaksin’s failure to serve time in prison violated the royal clemency granted to reduce his sentence. He also accused the arrangement of disrespecting the Supreme Court, which sentenced Thaksin to eight years in prison for corruption.

Tul further alleged that the conspiracy to keep Thaksin out of prison had been planned in advance, with then-Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin allegedly amending ministerial directives to allow Thaksin’s “detention” outside prison.

The protesters spoke for about 90 minutes before Deputy Prime Minister Secretary-General Somkid Chuakong accepted their open letter at 11:30 am at Gate 4 of Government House.

The letter called on Paetongtarn to exercise her authority as prime minister to ensure all relevant agencies fully cooperate with the investigation into Thaksin’s alleged fake illness.

The letter also demanded that the Police General Hospital and the Corrections Department hand over all medical records and certifications of Thaksin’s illness to the NACC and the Medical Council.

Additionally, the protesters urged Paetongtarn to direct the Corrections Department to seek a Supreme Court order to return Thaksin to prison, arguing that he had never properly served his sentence.