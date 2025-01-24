Chinese-owned firm in Chachoengsao faces action for smuggling waste

A Chachoengsao-based company run by a Chinese national is facing legal action for allegedly smuggling industrial waste, the Industry Ministry announced on Friday.
Legal action is being taken against Chun Yip International (Thailand) in Phanom Sarakham district after it was found in possession of a truckload of industrial waste. The waste had reportedly come from T&T Waste Management 2017, a factory in Prachinburi’s Si Maha Phot district that had been closed by the ministry in September last year for breaching industrial laws.
Chun Yip International was also implicated in the illegal import of electronic waste through EEE Trading via Chonburi’s Laem Chabang Port, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said.
He noted that both Chun Yip International and EEE Trading shared the same address in Chachoengsao, which he said was illegal as they had not sought permission to do so from the provincial industry office.
As of Friday, Chun Yip International was charged with possessing hazardous materials, illegally operating a factory and business, breaching the law on industrial waste and shifting confiscated items, he said.
Akanat added that the two Chinese nationals who were operating the companies were arrested on charges of performing illegal actions.
The Chachoengsao Provincial Industry Office has ordered that business operations of both companies be suspended, he said, as well as those of a third company called Tongtai International, which was also found to be linked in the offence.
Earlier Akanat had said at the “Inside Thailand” show aired on the MCOT HD digital TV channel that illegal business operators were willing to pay as much as 300 million baht to have him removed.
He said that many products were being brought into Thailand illegally, which affected the country’s supply chain, adding that some companies imported machines to automate production in order to avoid paying taxes and hiring Thai workers.
“I don’t think they [illegal business operators] can get away with this because they did not appoint me as minister,” he said, adding that the appointment of ministers was still in the hands of the prime minister.