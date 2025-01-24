Chinese-owned firm in Chachoengsao faces action for smuggling waste

He noted that both Chun Yip International and EEE Trading shared the same address in Chachoengsao, which he said was illegal as they had not sought permission to do so from the provincial industry office.

As of Friday, Chun Yip International was charged with possessing hazardous materials, illegally operating a factory and business, breaching the law on industrial waste and shifting confiscated items, he said.

Akanat added that the two Chinese nationals who were operating the companies were arrested on charges of performing illegal actions.

The Chachoengsao Provincial Industry Office has ordered that business operations of both companies be suspended, he said, as well as those of a third company called Tongtai International, which was also found to be linked in the offence.