Will the ‘Orange Camp’ finally claim victory in PAO elections?

Political analysts, however, reckon that the “Orange Camp” will likely face a third defeat in local elections, following setbacks in 2020 and 2021.

Since 2023, the Progressive Movement has been focusing its political efforts on the Move Forward Party, which became the People’s Party after its dissolution in 2024. Under the strategic leadership of party secretary-general Sarayuth Jailuk, the People’s Party’s current election approach differs from the Progressive Movement’s past tactics.

Rather than fielding candidates in nearly every province, the party is now focusing on carefully selected candidates for constituencies where they have a strong chance of success against entrenched local political families.

Despite all its PAO chairmanship candidates losing in late 2024, the party saw mixed results: improved support in some areas, and minor declines in others.

For the upcoming PAO elections, the Orange Camp is officially fielding candidates in 17 provinces. While some provinces may see local candidates getting support from Orange MPs, the People’s Party aims to secure at least one PAO chairmanship in each region.

This optimism stems from lessons learned in the 2024 PAO elections, where many candidates secured second place by narrow margins. The party also believes that its strong performance in the 2023 national election, when Move Forward came in second in all provinces, will help maintain the momentum.