Thaksin issues stern warning to drug traffickers in Si Sa Ket

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who won both praise and criticism for his “War on Drug” campaign in 2003, warned drug traffickers in Si Sa Ket province to turn over a new leaf or face a purge soon.

Thaksin issued the warning while he was helping the ruling Pheu Thai Party campaign in the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) election in the northeastern province on Saturday.

While speaking at a rally, Thaksin asked Si Sa Ket voters to tell drug traffickers to stop the trade and go into hiding as the government led by his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would carry out a massive crackdown on drugs after the PAO elections nationwide on February 1.