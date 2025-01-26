Majority of Thais disagree with legalising of casinos, online gambling

Most Thai voters disagree with the government’s plan to legalise casinos and online gambling, a NIDA Poll has found.

The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the survey among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old nationwide. The survey was conducted on January 20-21.

The Cabinet has approved a bill that would allow the opening of entertainment complexes with casinos in the kingdom. On January 14, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the government would amend laws so that underground online gambling could be brought to the surface or legalised.