Majority of Thais disagree with legalising of casinos, online gambling

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2025

Nearly 60 per cent opposed to government initiative

Most Thai voters disagree with the government’s plan to legalise casinos and online gambling, a NIDA Poll has found.

The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the survey among 1,310 respondents  at least 18 years old nationwide. The survey was conducted on January 20-21.

The Cabinet has approved a bill that would allow the opening of entertainment complexes with casinos in the kingdom. On January 14, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the government would amend laws so that underground online gambling could be brought to the surface or legalised.

When asked whether they agree with the government’s plan to allow entertainment complexes with casinos to be opened in Thailand:

  • 59.16%: Oppose both entertainment complexes and casinos
  • 28.93%: Support both entertainment complexes and casinos
  • 8.63%: Support entertainment complexes but oppose casinos
  • 1.68%: No comment
  • 1.60%: Support only casinos, but not entertainment complexes

When asked whether they support the government’s plan to legalise online gambling:

  • 58.32%: Totally oppose
  • 19.92%: Highly supportive
  • 11.45%: Rather supportive
  • 10.31%: Rather opposed

When asked whether they agree with holding a public referendum on legalising casino and online gambling:

  • 51.07%: Disagree with holding a public referendum on both casinos and online gambling
  • 37.86%: Agree with holding a public referendum on both casinos and online gambling
  • 5.11%: Agree with holding a public referendum on legalising casinos 
  • 3.89%: Agree with holding a public referendum on legalising online gambling
  • 2.07%: No comment.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy