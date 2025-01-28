"An election is like a sport; there’s no hatred after it's over," said Paetongtarn

Speaking on behalf of the Pheu Thai Party leader, she mentioned that the campaign had been conducted full-scale, and she hoped the party’s candidates would have the opportunity to serve the local people more closely. She also believed that government officials, including the police, were aware of their responsibilities and had been instructed to manage their local areas. Therefore, there was no reason for concern.

Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and key campaign figure for Pheu Thai, who delivered a fiery speech, the Prime Minister laughed and remarked that he was genuinely kind but always spoke fiercely during the campaign, which left her somewhat confused as well.

Regarding the impact on the coalition government, as Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties are competing in local elections, Paetongtarn explained that elections, much like sports, are about competing for victory; there is no need for anger or animosity afterwards. Personally, she does not harbour any hatred towards anyone.