"An election is like a sport; there’s no hatred after it's over," said Paetongtarn

Speaking on behalf of the Pheu Thai Party leader, she mentioned that the campaign had been conducted full-scale, and she hoped the party’s candidates would have the opportunity to serve the local people more closely. She also believed that government officials, including the police, were aware of their responsibilities and had been instructed to manage their local areas. Therefore, there was no reason for concern.
Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and key campaign figure for Pheu Thai, who delivered a fiery speech, the Prime Minister laughed and remarked that he was genuinely kind but always spoke fiercely during the campaign, which left her somewhat confused as well.
Regarding the impact on the coalition government, as Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties are competing in local elections, Paetongtarn explained that elections, much like sports, are about competing for victory; there is no need for anger or animosity afterwards. Personally, she does not harbour any hatred towards anyone.
She said political disputes are fought on issues, but after leaving the meeting room, they can still sit down for a meal together as usual. Therefore, politics should not be seen as something that creates lasting division. Every party has the right to send candidates and campaign to the best of their ability.
"The government works together in terms of policies and national administration, with full cooperation required to push forward laws, policies, and initiatives for the benefit of the people. Local elections are a separate matter between different parties, which is clear. However, we are still part of the same government, as it is a multi-party coalition government," Paetongtarn concluded.