Court lets Thaksin travel to Malaysia, secures THB5-million bond

In its statement issued at 2.50pm, the court said Thaksin’s request was supported by the foreign minister who assured that the request would not affect investigation into the ex-PM’s lese majeste case, which prevents him from travelling abroad without approval.

The minister also made the case that Thaksin’s travel would benefit Thailand and build a good relationship between the two countries.

Apart from a 5-million-baht bond, the Criminal Court has ordered Thaksin to report himself to the court and immigration officers within three days after returning from Malaysia.

At 3.27pm, Thaksin returned to the Criminal Court again to sign a contract for travelling abroad.

Thaksin smiled at the press and said he was going to Malaysia for work, not on a holiday.

When asked who had invited him to Malaysia, he replied: "You know who he is" before leaving the court in his car.