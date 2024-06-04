The first successful ice hockey camp with NHL player Jonas Siegenthaler

Chiang Mai has a new ice stadium, which was completed in October 2023. A total of 60 young people train regularly with the Academy.

At the first camp with Jonas Siegenthaler, 50 children, including youngsters from Bangkok, took part. They trained for several hours over three days in two groups. U11 and U15 youngsters who already play ice hockey. "I never expected that we would be able to run such a professional camp. The kids were just great, asked lots of questions and one girl even said that she would play in the NHL one day."