The first successful ice hockey camp with NHL player Jonas Siegenthaler

"It has always been my wish to hold a camp in Thailand and I am delighted that it has now worked out in Chiang Mai," said Jonas Siegenthaler, who won a silver medal with the Swiss national team at the World Championships in the Czech Republic a few days ago. "We practised various skills for three days. The kids were very enthusiastic. Of course, the level is very different, but it was a lot of fun and enjoyable."
Chiang Mai has a new ice stadium, which was completed in October 2023. A total of 60 young people train regularly with the Academy.
At the first camp with Jonas Siegenthaler, 50 children, including youngsters from Bangkok, took part. They trained for several hours over three days in two groups. U11 and U15 youngsters who already play ice hockey. "I never expected that we would be able to run such a professional camp. The kids were just great, asked lots of questions and one girl even said that she would play in the NHL one day."
Jonas Siegenthaler's parents live in Hua Hin and he visits them once a year after the ice hockey season and the world championships. "I've always hoped that ice hockey would develop here, and it would be great if Thailand could one day take part in a world championship. And that's exactly what I wanted to show here. Having big goals and dreaming big. You can achieve a lot with hard work," says the 27-year-old Swiss, who is now enjoying a few days' vacation in Hua Hin.