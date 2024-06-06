South Korea progress as Abduweli boosts China's World Cup hopes

Supachok Sarachat had put the Thais ahead with a 20th minute header before naturalised Brazilian Fei Nanduo fired over the bar in 51st minute.

But Abduweli swept his effort past substitute goalkeeper Saranon Anuin with 11 minutes left as China stayed in second place, three points ahead of Thailand with one game remaining.

In Hanoi, Vietnam kept their slim hopes of advancing alive with a 3-2 win over the Philippines in Group F to move to within a point of Indonesia, who slipped to a 2-0 loss against Iraq.

Jesus Casas' Iraq side had already secured the top spot but a penalty from Ayman Hussein and Ali Jasim's late effort took the points against a home side reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when captain Jordi Amat was sent off.

Already-qualified Japan maintained their unblemished record in Group B as Koki Ogawa scored twice in a 5-0 win in Yangon over Myanmar while Oman boosted their chances in Group D with a 3-0 victory over Taiwan.