Thailand seeking big win – and luck – to keep World Cup hopes alive

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii admitted on Monday that the War Elephants were in a difficult spot after their 1-1 draw against China on June 6. However, he told the press conference that his team would throw everything at Singapore in a bid to clinch the last qualification berth.

“We need to be fully prepared, so players and staff will focus on our attacking game while keeping things tight at the back to ensure our opponents don’t score,” said the 47-year-old Japanese coach.

“We have to focus on our opponent and our own game and not be distracted by the match between South Korea and China,” he added.

Ishii said he expected Singapore to play a similar style to Thailand as they also have a Japanese head coach, Tsutomu Ogura.

He added the attacking partnership of striker Teerasil Dangda and playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin were fit to play tonight.

Good communication with players on the pitch would be vital to success in the game, Ishii said.

“I am responsible for the team’s decision-making, so we need to improve our communication – whether via medical staff or substitutes,” he said.

The team needs to communicate more and more clearly, he emphasised.