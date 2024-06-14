England face Serbia in Euro opener with weakened defence

Under pressure to win the first major men's trophy since 1966, Coach Gareth Southgate must decide whether to risk centre-half John Stones, who has only just overcome an injury and was isolated from the squad this week with a virus.

Left-back Luke Shaw looks set to miss the Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen as he recovers from a hamstring problem suffered in February.

Despite losing their final warm-up game 1-0 at home to Iceland a week ago, England boasts one of the most potent attacks in Germany.

Captain Harry Kane looks to be flanked up front by in-form Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka with playmaker Jude Bellingham offering an attacking threat from midfield.