PT Grand Prix 2024: Thrilling race for 800M motorsport fans begins

Under the banner “PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024,” the event promises a world-class, thrilling, and unique motor sporting event that can be experienced only in Thailand. All eyes will be on Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province, on October 25–27, 2024 as the premiere racing event will be broadcast in over 200 countries to more than 800 million spectators worldwide.

On June 18, 2024, at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Phonpoom Vipattipumiprates, Vice Minister for Tourism and Sports, presided over the press conference, along with distinguished guests, sponsors, and members of the press.

"Hosting MotoGP in Thailand is a Mega Event and a major economic driver, in line with our Sports Tourism policy over the past year. With a record attendance of up to 179,811 spectators and an 11% increase in international tourist arrivals, the event has generated over 4.493 billion baht in circulation, encompassing expenditures on transportation, accommodation, food and beverages, souvenirs, and more," said Phonpoom.