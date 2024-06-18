PT Grand Prix 2024: Thrilling race for 800M motorsport fans begins

Under the banner “PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024,” the event promises a world-class, thrilling, and unique motor sporting event that can be experienced only in Thailand. All eyes will be on Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province, on October 25–27, 2024 as the premiere racing event will be broadcast in over 200 countries to more than 800 million spectators worldwide.
On June 18, 2024, at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Phonpoom Vipattipumiprates, Vice Minister for Tourism and Sports, presided over the press conference, along with distinguished guests, sponsors, and members of the press.
"Hosting MotoGP in Thailand is a Mega Event and a major economic driver, in line with our Sports Tourism policy over the past year. With a record attendance of up to 179,811 spectators and an 11% increase in international tourist arrivals, the event has generated over 4.493 billion baht in circulation, encompassing expenditures on transportation, accommodation, food and beverages, souvenirs, and more," said Phonpoom.
Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, emphasized the strong momentum and traction of this year's MotoGP event in Thailand, which saw tickets sell out faster than ever. Each year, the organizing committee faces increasing challenges due to the high standards set since Thailand hosted its inaugural MotoGP event.
A major priority of the Sports Authority of Thailand is raising the capabilities of Thai athletes on the international stage.
Last year, Somkiat “Kong” Chantra made history by securing a podium finish in Moto2, bringing great pride to Thais nationwide. This year, local talents like 'Kong' Somkiat in Moto2 and Tatchakorn "Kong" Buasri in Moto3 have consistently qualified for races throughout the season, earning notable recognition and bolstering the country's global standing.
Narucha Kosacivilize, Governor of Buriram Province, highlighted the pivotal role of sports in driving the local economy and tourism. Last year's MotoGP event alone created over 6,426 job opportunities within the community and significantly boosted economic activity throughout Buriram and neighbouring provinces.
This year, Buriram is fully prepared to welcome over 200,000 visitors, including tourists, competitors, teams, media representatives, and event staff, across the three-day event. Every facet of the province's organization and management of the event has been meticulously enhanced to ensure an unparalleled experience. Thailand is the exclusive venue offering visitors the chance to experience the "E-Tan Shuttle Service," a distinctive showcase of Thai agricultural heritage proudly presented by Buriram province to the world.
Ferran Juncar, Senior Director of Global Sponsorship at Dorna Sports, said “Dorna Sports is delighted to welcome PTG Energy Public Company Limited to the prestigious group of companies that own a Title Sponsorship in MotoGP. We look forward to working together to help promote MotoGP in the amazing country of Thailand. This year, I am sure our athletes will provide another great racing competition in Buriram, and Thai fans will again enjoy a great weekend experience.”
Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTG Energy Public Company Limited (PTG), said PTG is delighted and immensely proud to be part of the ThaiGP family, one of the world’s premier Grand Prix events. The event’s grand spectacle and smooth operations are testaments to the capabilities and efficiency of Thais. With the privilege of being the title sponsor from 2024-2026,