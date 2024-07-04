Srettha presents trophy to winners of Nation TV charity golf event

The event took place at Thana City Country Club on June 28, with Shine Bunnag, chairman and CEO of Nation Group, presiding over the ceremony.

He was joined by Nation Group executives Somchai Meesen, vice chairman; Bakban Boonlert, vice chairman; Apirawee Phichayadecha, managing director of Nation TV; and Natwara Saengwarin, special adviser for sales and marketing.

Part of the proceeds from the event was donated to the Heart Foundation of Thailand under Royal Patronage to support efforts in the prevention and treatment of heart diseases and related conditions. Ratchaneekorn Ruayruen, director of the Heart Foundation of Thailand under Royal Patronage, accepted the donation.