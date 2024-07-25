Thailand hoping to bring home six gold medals from Paris Olympics

As many as 51 Thai athletes will compete from July 26 to August 11, 36 of them participating in the world’s largest sports competition for the first time. Nine Thai athletes will fight for the gold medal in badminton and eight in boxing.

SAT has placed high hopes for gold medals from weightlifting (1), taekwondo (1), boxing (2), badminton (1) and golf (1).

However, Olympic fans in Thailand will be hoping for a gold from taekwondo from the Thai team composed of Panipak Wongpattanakit, Sasikarn Tongchan and Banlung Tubtimdang.

Now participating in her third Olympics, Panipak became the first Thai taekwondo athlete to win an Olympic gold in the 2020 Tokyo Games but has been told by the Taekwondo Association of Thailand not to push herself too hard despite the expectations of Thai fans.