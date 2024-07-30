Thai badminton champs move into knock-out stage in Paris

Former world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai successfully moved to the knock-out stage despite their loss in the badminton group stage final round of the 2024 Olympics at Porte de la Chapelle Arena at Paris on Monday.

The Thai top mixed doubles pair whose career highlights include the 2021 World Championships gold medals in Huela lost a three-game battle to reigning world champions Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yoo-jung of South Korea 21-16 10-21 15-21 in the last round robin showdown of Group B.