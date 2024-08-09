Samsung phones for N. Korean Olympians could breach UN sanctions: Seoul

The International Olympic Committee has provided all athletes at the Paris Olympics with specially designed Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones from Samsung Electronics, an official event sponsor.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul said the North Korean Olympic committee's collection of Samsung smartphones on behalf of its athletes "presents a possibility of violating sanctions on North Korea."

A senior official at the ministry further explained on condition of anonymity that the "final response" on whether sanctions have been breached should be provided by the IOC.

Both the Unification Ministry and the Foreign Ministry in Seoul cited UN Security Council Resolution 2397, unanimously adopted in December 2017, as the basis for their judgment.

"According to Paragraph 7 of UNSC Resolution 2397, the direct and indirect supply, sale, and transfer of all industrial machinery to North Korea are prohibited, and smartphones are included in the list of banned items under the resolution," the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said during a regular press briefing.