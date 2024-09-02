PM lauds heroes as Thailand strikes gold twice at Paris Paralympics

PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to Facebook on Monday to express her pride and congratulations after Thailand secured its first two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The golds were claimed by Pongsakorn Paeyo in the men’s 400-metre wheelchair race and Worawut Saengampa in the Boccia BC2 individual category. Paetongtarn praised the athletes and acknowledged the dedication and hard work that brought these victories to Thailand. She also urged the nation to continue supporting Thailand’s Paralympic team during the Games.