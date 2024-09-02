PM lauds heroes as Thailand strikes gold twice at Paris Paralympics

PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to Facebook on Monday to express her pride and congratulations after Thailand secured its first two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
The golds were claimed by Pongsakorn Paeyo in the men’s 400-metre wheelchair race and Worawut Saengampa in the Boccia BC2 individual category. Paetongtarn praised the athletes and acknowledged the dedication and hard work that brought these victories to Thailand. She also urged the nation to continue supporting Thailand’s Paralympic team during the Games.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also lauded the team’s performance.
As of now, the Thai Paralympic team has won a total of 10 medals, placing 20th in the overall rankings.
In addition to the two gold medals, Thailand has secured three silver and five bronze medals.
Athiwat Paeng-neua earned silver in the men’s 400m wheelchair race T54, Rungroj Thainiyom and Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri claimed silver in men’s doubles table tennis MD14, and Yuttajak Glinbancheun and Wijittra Jai-On earned silver in mixed doubles table tennis XD7.
The Thai team also achieved 5 bronze medals. Khwansuda Phuangkitcha won bronze in the women’s 47kg Taekwondo K44 category, becoming the first Thai Paralympic athlete to win a medal in this Paralympics. Sujirat Pookkham and Amnouy Wetwithan secured bronze in women’s doubles badminton WH1-WH2. Watcharapon Vongsa won bronze in the Boccia BC2 individual. Wanchai Chaiwut and Yuttajak Glinbanchuen earned bronze in men’s doubles table tennis MD8, and Dararat Asayut and Chilchitparyak Bootwansirina won bronze in women’s doubles table tennis WD5.
Phumtham encouraged the Thai public to keep up the cheers for the Thai team, stressing the importance of their support in the remaining events.
The Games wrap up on September 8.