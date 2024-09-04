Thailand wins fourth gold medal at Paralympics

The 50-year-old Thai athlete was at a disadvantage against her 31-year-old Chinese opponent at 6-8 in the first period. However, Saysunee came back fighting, tying at 14-14 in the second period.

Video of the match judged Saysunee had won against Xiao to achieve her first victory in the Paris Paralympics.

As of Wednesday, Thailand was ranked 16th on the medal table with 14 (four gold, four silver, and six bronze).

China led the ranking with 115 medals, followed by the United Kingdom (61), the United States (53), Brazil (48) and France (38).