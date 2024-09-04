Thailand wins fourth gold medal at Paralympics

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2024

Thai wheelchair fencing athlete Saysunee Jana won the fourth gold medal for Thailand in the women's sabre category B at the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on Tuesday.

The world’s No. 4, Saysunee beat the world’s No. 3 Xiao Rong from China 15 to 14.

The 50-year-old Thai athlete was at a disadvantage against her 31-year-old Chinese opponent at 6-8 in the first period. However, Saysunee came back fighting, tying at 14-14 in the second period.

Video of the match judged Saysunee had won against Xiao to achieve her first victory in the Paris Paralympics.

As of Wednesday, Thailand was ranked 16th on the medal table with 14 (four gold, four silver, and six bronze).

China led the ranking with 115 medals, followed by the United Kingdom (61), the United States (53), Brazil (48) and France (38).

The top ten rankings are as follow:

  • China: 115 (53 gold, 40 silver, and 22 bronze)
  • Great Britain: 61 (30 gold, 18 silver, and 13 bronze)
  • United States: 53 (20 gold, 22 silver, and 11 bronze)
  • Brazil: 48 (14 gold, 12 silver, and 23 bronze)
  • France: 38 (11 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze)
  • Italy: 35 (10 gold, 8 silver, and 17 bronze)
  • Ukraine: 45 (9 gold, 15 silver, and 21 bronze)
  • Australia: 32 (9 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze)
  • Netherlands: 18 (9 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze)
  • Uzbekistan: 14 (6 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze)

 

