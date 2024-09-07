"Superlek" Knocks Out "Haggerty" to Claim Muay Thai Championship at ONE 168

The fight ended quickly with "Superlek's" victory after showcasing his deadly elbow technique, striking Haggerty's left temple and sending him to the canvas, unable to continue fighting. This allowed the Thai kick-boxing favorite to close out the match with a knockout in just 49 seconds of the first round, ascending to become the ONE two-division, two-sport world champion in grand fashion. He also secured a bonus of $50,000 (over 1.6 million baht) in addition to his fight purse as a special reward.

In the co-main event, fan-favorite fighter "Seksan Or. Kwanmuang" opened a dream slugfest against "Liam Harrison", the fierce puncher from the United Kingdom, in a Muay Thai bout at a catch weight of 140 lbs.

After the first round bell, "Seksan" unleashed a full arsenal of weapons against "Liam" continuously. In the second round, the Thai fan-favorite grew more confident, delivering a flurry of punches that led to a three-count, successfully subduing "Liam" in the second round. He made a name for himself on American soil, returning to the path of victory once again, and also received a bonus of $50,000 (nearly 1.7 million baht) to take home.