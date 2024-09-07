Thailand-Russia football match in Vietnam cancelled because of Yagi

"FA Thailand", the official Facebook page of the Football Association of Thailand, announced the cancellation of a friendly football match between Thailand and Russia in Vietnam because of concerns over Typhoon Yagi.
The announcement stated: #OFFICIAL | LP BANK CUP 2024 organisers have decided to cancel the Thailand-Russia match.
The organisers of the LP BANK CUP 2024 have officially confirmed the cancellation of the International “A” Match between Russia, ranked 33rd in the world, and Thailand, ranked 101st.
Because of the current situation regarding Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, the organisers held an emergency meeting and informed representatives of both nations. For the safety of all involved, the match was cancelled in accordance with the Vietnamese government’s travel restrictions.
Originally, the match was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Hanoi.
Reports indicate that Russia requested the cancellation of the match for political reasons, as their flight required special permission, making it impossible to reschedule their return flight. As a result, they asked for the match against Thailand to be cancelled.
However, the match between Thailand and Vietnam in the same tournament scheduled for September 10 at 8pm will proceed as planned.