Thailand-Russia football match in Vietnam cancelled because of Yagi

"FA Thailand", the official Facebook page of the Football Association of Thailand, announced the cancellation of a friendly football match between Thailand and Russia in Vietnam because of concerns over Typhoon Yagi.

The announcement stated: #OFFICIAL | LP BANK CUP 2024 organisers have decided to cancel the Thailand-Russia match.

The organisers of the LP BANK CUP 2024 have officially confirmed the cancellation of the International “A” Match between Russia, ranked 33rd in the world, and Thailand, ranked 101st.