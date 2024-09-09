Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik delivers strong performance at Sepang \

Competing against some of the best drivers in the region on Sunday ( September 8 ) , Sandy delivered an impressive performance, finishing 4th, 2nd, and 5th in the three respective races.
Sandy, competing under the #37 Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing team in the Audi R8 GT3 EvoII, together with his teammate and Chinese rising racing star Deng Yi, collected a substantial amount of points across the weekend’s races to keep their championship hopes alive. Consistency and strategic driving throughout the weekend highlighted the duo’s abilities behind the wheel and underscored their status as prime contenders for the Thailand Super Series GT3 crown. The pair’s 2nd place podium finish in the second race demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level and adapt to challenging conditions on the track.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished this weekend," Sandy said. "It was a challenging event, but the team and I pushed hard, and I'm content with our results. We're looking forward to fighting for the championship at the finale in Buriram. It will be difficult with the points deficit we have to the leaders but it isn’t over until the flag falls, I will be giving my all as usual.”
The Thailand Super Series’ championship finale will take place at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram on 13-15 December.
Sandy is honoured to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, 4F Thailand, Dacon Trading, Pelican, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.