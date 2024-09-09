Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik delivers strong performance at Sepang \

Competing against some of the best drivers in the region on Sunday ( September 8 ) , Sandy delivered an impressive performance, finishing 4th, 2nd, and 5th in the three respective races.

Sandy, competing under the #37 Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing team in the Audi R8 GT3 EvoII, together with his teammate and Chinese rising racing star Deng Yi, collected a substantial amount of points across the weekend’s races to keep their championship hopes alive. Consistency and strategic driving throughout the weekend highlighted the duo’s abilities behind the wheel and underscored their status as prime contenders for the Thailand Super Series GT3 crown. The pair’s 2nd place podium finish in the second race demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level and adapt to challenging conditions on the track.

