ONE athletes auction items of love, supporting flood victims with care

The crisis has given us a glimpse of the support pouring into Chiang Rai from all over, including many famous ONE athletes. who are all willing to join together to donate money Including bringing your own beloved items to auction with a group of volunteers. Charitable organization and various foundations to use the proceeds to help those affected by this disaster.

Let's start with the first one: "Khon Yong Khon" Seksan A. Kwan Muang, a 35-year-old fighter from Nakhon Ratchasima. Who invested 20,000 baht of his own money to donate to help disaster victims as promised before competing in the recent ONE 168 battle, reinforcing his good-heartedness and generosity as a fighter.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion (125-135 lbs.), joined in sending encouragement to villagers affected by the floods. The commemorative medals from ONE Championship that athletes receive when they win each fight will be auctioned off.

Meanwhile, “Superlek Kiatmoo 9”, ONE 2 world champion, 2 rules division, was ready to send finger gloves and the shirt he wore on the day he defeated “Jonathan Haggerty” his opponent from the United Kingdom by knockout in the first round. In the ONE 168 battle in the United States Last Saturday, September 7th Come join the auction as well.