ONE athletes auction items of love, supporting flood victims with care

The crisis has given us a glimpse of the support pouring into Chiang Rai from all over, including many famous ONE athletes. who are all willing to join together to donate money Including bringing your own beloved items to auction with a group of volunteers. Charitable organization and various foundations to use the proceeds to help those affected by this disaster.
Let's start with the first one: "Khon Yong Khon" Seksan A. Kwan Muang, a 35-year-old fighter from Nakhon Ratchasima. Who invested 20,000 baht of his own money to donate to help disaster victims as promised before competing in the recent ONE 168 battle, reinforcing his good-heartedness and generosity as a fighter.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion (125-135 lbs.), joined in sending encouragement to villagers affected by the floods. The commemorative medals from ONE Championship that athletes receive when they win each fight will be auctioned off.
Meanwhile, “Superlek Kiatmoo 9”, ONE 2 world champion, 2 rules division, was ready to send finger gloves and the shirt he wore on the day he defeated “Jonathan Haggerty” his opponent from the United Kingdom by knockout in the first round. In the ONE 168 battle in the United States Last Saturday, September 7th Come join the auction as well.
In addition, there are also beloved items from the team. Super Bon Boxing Training Camp is led by “Nong O Hama Muay Thai,” former ONE Muay Thai world champion, bantamweight division (135-145 lbs.), “Super Bon,” ONE kickboxing world champion, Feather division. (145-155 lbs.) including "Trainer Gay", a famous boxing coach who brought gloves, shirts and pants to auction to help those in need.
As for "Stamp Fairtex", ONE mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion, female atomweight division, aged 26 years, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation. After undergoing surgery on a torn disc in his left knee during practice. She joined in the auction of the first boxing shorts she wore to fight in ONE Championship for the first kickboxing belt, along with her signature, to raise money to raise funds as well.
The same is true for "Semapetch Fairtex," a 29-year-old boxing champion from Chiang Mai who would like to donate his beloved fighting uniform made by Fairtex boxing camp. Along with the gloves used in the ONE Fight Night 19 battle, defeating TKO in the first round, "Mohamed Younes Rabah" from Algeria on February 17, came out to auction in order to bring all of this money. To help Thai brothers and sisters who are affected by flooding.
It's not just Thai boxers who come together to help each other. Foreign fighters like “Philippe Lobo” from Brazil, who is based in Phuket, are training. also brought out the cool racing uniform that he wore to fight for the belt from "Jonathan Haggerty" to be auctioned off through Felipe Lopo's personal Facebook page as well, making an impression. with Thai boxing fans very well
These are only some of the ONE athletes. who are involved in helping our fellow countrymen who are suffering greatly from the flooding problem It is an important encouragement that shows that when problems arise Thai people never think of abandoning each other. Ready to help each other as fully as possible. Hoping that in the end everything will be resolved smoothly. And everyone will come back strong as before soon.