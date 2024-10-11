JAT-NB3 Elite Series continues: Battle for points heats up in Phetchaburi

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and Notah Begay III (NB3). Participants will compete for points on the JAT Order of Merit, with results recorded on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and counting toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
This year’s 2024-2025 JAT-NB3 Elite Series consists of seven stroke-play events, with divisions for both male and female golfers. The tournament is divided into four age groups: Class A (ages 15-18) and Class B (ages 13-14) will play 54 holes over three days, while Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10 years) will compete in 36 holes over two days.
Following the second event in October, the third leg of the tournament will be held on November 1-3, 2024, also at Lake View Resort and Golf Club. The series then moves to Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao for the fourth event, which will take place on December 6-8, 2024. The final three events will be hosted at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Chonburi, with Event 5 set for March 7-9, 2025, Event 6 on March 28-30, 2025, and the series finale scheduled for April 4-6, 2025.
The tournament will culminate in the prestigious JAT-NB3 Asian Championship, slated for April 11-13, 2025, at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok. Eighty per cent of the competitors in this event will qualify through the JAT Order of Merit, with the remaining 20 % being championed from across Asia.
Players must compete in at least four out of seven events in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series to qualify for the Asian Championship. The tournament series offers an exciting opportunity for young golfers, as the top 20 players from the Overall Class will earn a spot at the prestigious NB3 Elite Camp in Florida, where they will meet with college coaches from renowned universities and have the chance to compete in international events.
Additionally, the eight winners from the four classes in the Asian Championship will secure a place in the NB3 World Championships in the United States, further elevating the competitive stakes for junior golfers in the region.