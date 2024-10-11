JAT-NB3 Elite Series continues: Battle for points heats up in Phetchaburi

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and Notah Begay III (NB3). Participants will compete for points on the JAT Order of Merit, with results recorded on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and counting toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

This year’s 2024-2025 JAT-NB3 Elite Series consists of seven stroke-play events, with divisions for both male and female golfers. The tournament is divided into four age groups: Class A (ages 15-18) and Class B (ages 13-14) will play 54 holes over three days, while Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10 years) will compete in 36 holes over two days.

Following the second event in October, the third leg of the tournament will be held on November 1-3, 2024, also at Lake View Resort and Golf Club. The series then moves to Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao for the fourth event, which will take place on December 6-8, 2024. The final three events will be hosted at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Chonburi, with Event 5 set for March 7-9, 2025, Event 6 on March 28-30, 2025, and the series finale scheduled for April 4-6, 2025.