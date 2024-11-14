Top golfers will compete in the US$1.7M Honda LPGA Thailand, Feb 20-23, Pattaya

Honda’s support for LPGA Thailand is part of its commitment to making the sport accessible and exciting, aligning with the global brand slogan, The Power of Dreams – How We Move You.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is set to offer much more than a gripping display of elite golf. Through initiatives like the National Qualifiers, Thai golfers gain international exposure, while the Junior Golf Program will offer 25 young golfers, aged under 16, a chance to learn from the best at the Junior Golf Clinic.

There will also be volunteer and ambassador programs as well as social responsibility initiatives, including charity donations to the Siriraj Foundation, further embedding Honda’s community spirit.

Winnie Heng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of IMG Services (Thailand), highlighted the tournament's significance in advancing women’s golf: “Honda LPGA Thailand is a standout event in the region, and we’re proud to work with Honda to grow the game for women. As new female golfers continue to bridge the gender gap, we’re excited to make this tournament a lifestyle experience for fans of all ages.”