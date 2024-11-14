Top golfers will compete in the US$1.7M Honda LPGA Thailand, Feb 20-23, Pattaya

The tournament will bring together 72 top golfers in a four-round, stroke-play format, uniting international stars and homegrown talent in one of Asia’s premier golf events. Tickets are available now at www.hondalpgathailand.com, giving fans the chance to experience one of the season’s must-watch competitions live.
Toshio Kuwahara, President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., emphasized Honda’s goal to grow golf’s fan base across diverse demographics: “With the growing popularity of golf across Asia and Oceania, particularly here in Thailand, we are excited to unite our three Honda companies in supporting the Honda LPGA Thailand. Our combined strength aims to broaden the tournament’s appeal, while nurturing Thai women’s golf and opening doors for Thai and regional golfers to achieve their dreams on a global stage.”
Honda’s support for LPGA Thailand is part of its commitment to making the sport accessible and exciting, aligning with the global brand slogan, The Power of Dreams – How We Move You.
The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is set to offer much more than a gripping display of elite golf. Through initiatives like the National Qualifiers, Thai golfers gain international exposure, while the Junior Golf Program will offer 25 young golfers, aged under 16, a chance to learn from the best at the Junior Golf Clinic.
There will also be volunteer and ambassador programs as well as social responsibility initiatives, including charity donations to the Siriraj Foundation, further embedding Honda’s community spirit.
Winnie Heng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of IMG Services (Thailand), highlighted the tournament's significance in advancing women’s golf: “Honda LPGA Thailand is a standout event in the region, and we’re proud to work with Honda to grow the game for women. As new female golfers continue to bridge the gender gap, we’re excited to make this tournament a lifestyle experience for fans of all ages.”
Last year, Thai sensation Patty Tavatanakit clinched the Honda LPGA Thailand title, thrilling fans with a stunning 21-under victory over Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela. Patty, who first competed in the tournament as an amateur in 2015, looks forward to defending her title, saying, “The Honda LPGA Thailand holds a special place in my heart. It’s an honour to compete here, and I invite all fans to come and support the players in 2025.”
The 2024 LPGA Tour season showcased a stellar lineup of Thai talent. Alongside Patty, stars like Atthaya Thitikul, Chanettee Wannasaen, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Jasmine Suwannapura made headlines with tournament wins, proving Thai golfers are ready to compete at the highest level. All eyes are on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, as the nation hopes for a third title on home soil.
http://www.hondalpgathailand.com
http://www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand
http://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand
With 72 top global contenders announced early next year, the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling showcase for women's golf in Asia.