Unclear if NS defaulter Ben Davis will join Thai team for Asean Cup in Singapore

On Nov 27, defending champions Thailand announced their 26-man squad for the Dec 8-Jan 5 tournament, and the selection is eye-catching as far as Singapore are concerned. The teams meet at the National Stadium for their Group A encounter on Dec 17.

When contacted, a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) spokesperson referred The Straits Times to its statement in February 2019, which said that Davis did not report for NS as required and had thus defaulted on his NS commitments. It added that he was staying overseas without a valid exit permit.

Offenders convicted of offences under the Enlistment Act can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

It remains to be seen if Davis will travel to Singapore for the clash. Teams can register 26 players for the tournament but can name 23 players for their match-day squad.

The Football Association of Thailand declined to comment when contacted by ST while Davis did not respond to a request for comment.

Born in Phuket to a Thai mother and an English father, Davis moved to Singapore with his family when he was five before becoming a citizen four years later.

The midfielder played for Singapore up to Under-19 level and was called up for the senior Lions squad in 2018 but did not earn a cap. Then 17, he became the first Singaporean to sign professional terms with an English Premier League club, Fulham. However, his request to defer NS was denied.