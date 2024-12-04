Muay Thai Phenoms Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 in Bangkok 

The showdown features the always-exciting 18-year-old Ghazali taking on the undefeated Colombian sensation Estupinan, who boasts an immaculate 26-0 professional record.
Ghazali, the Malaysian-American phenom known for his relentless forward pressure and heavy hands, holds a 6-1 record in ONE, with five highlight-reel knockouts. Dubbed the “Malay Rodtang Jitmuangnon,” he has shown remarkable maturity in handling high-pressure situations.
He started his ONE tenure with knockout victories over Padetsuk Fairtex and Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai before experiencing a setback against veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.
However, Ghazali bounced back impressively with a first-round KO against Josue Cruz at ONE 168 in Denver, United States. To refine his striking and power, he has also trained with ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.
On the other side, Estupinan has taken the Muay Thai scene by storm. The 22-year-old Colombian has been unstoppable since debuting at ONE Friday Fights 64 in May, racking up four consecutive wins, including three knockouts.
At ONE 168, Estupinan secured a second-round knockout victory over Sean Climaco, and he extended his streak last month by defeating Moroccan standout Zakaria El Jamari in a thrilling clash at ONE Fight Night 25. With his acrobatic and crowd-pleasing style, Estupinan has become one of the division’s most exciting fighters to watch.
Beyond the stylistic matchup, this high-stakes collision carries significant implications. The winner could emerge as a serious contender in the talent-rich flyweight Muay Thai division, edging closer to a potential top-five opponent and even a future title shot.