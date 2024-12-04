Muay Thai Phenoms Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 in Bangkok 

The showdown features the always-exciting 18-year-old Ghazali taking on the undefeated Colombian sensation Estupinan, who boasts an immaculate 26-0 professional record.

Ghazali, the Malaysian-American phenom known for his relentless forward pressure and heavy hands, holds a 6-1 record in ONE, with five highlight-reel knockouts. Dubbed the “Malay Rodtang Jitmuangnon,” he has shown remarkable maturity in handling high-pressure situations.

He started his ONE tenure with knockout victories over Padetsuk Fairtex and Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai before experiencing a setback against veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.