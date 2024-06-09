Thailand to drop unpopular THB300 tourism fee policy, PM confirms

“This government aims to continuously develop every aspect. And we should respect the previous government because all governments agree that tourism is a significant flagship that can generate substantial revenue for the country,” he said.

“Various polls have recognised many cities and islands in Thailand as world-class tourist destinations. We should focus on encouraging reasonable voices that can lead to further development, rather than listening to certain discouraging opinions."

Srettha also spoke about progress in discussions with technology giant Apple for collaboration on the Startup Center at the Science and Technology Park of Chiang Mai University. He said that they were prepared to finalise the initial deal, with the location already secured. Discussions with the president of Chiang Mai University have acknowledged the potential of this collaboration. Srettha said he was eager to extend this cooperation to include an Apple Developer Academy in Thailand and mentioned that the team was arranging a visit by Apple's executives to finalise the deal by the end of 2025.