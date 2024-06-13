Bangkok gears up for Asia’s longest Pride parade on June 30  

The rainbow-hued Pride Month will wrap up in style in Bangkok, as more than 100 private companies join government agencies to organise Asia’s “longest” Pride parade on June 30.

Supaluck Umpujh, the Mall Group’s chairperson and deputy chair of the private network organising Pride events, made this announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

She said the event will be held in cooperation with some 100 companies and the Tourism and Sports, Interior, Commerce, Social Development and Human Security, as well as Culture ministries. Also lending a hand will be the National Soft-Power Development Committee, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Sports Authority of Thailand.