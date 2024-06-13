A centre that brings the science of electricity generation to the layman

However, one unique attraction in the province that does not get the attention it deserves is the “Khanom Learning Centre”, remodelled from Thailand’s first and only floating power plant that has been decommissioned from commercial operation.

Located in Khanom district within the 484-rai (77.44 hectares) compound of Khanom Power Plant operated by the Electricity Generating Pcl, or EGCO Group, the learning centre recently won the ASA Conservation Award 2024 from the Association of Siamese Architects.

EGCO Group president Jiraporn Sirikum said the award reflects the company’s commitment to establish learning centres that provide knowledge of electricity-generating technology as well as cultural and historical aspects of the communities where the company operates.

Jiraporn added that EGCO had turned the decommissioned unit 1 out of four units of the Khanom Power Plant into a learning centre to serve visitors and surrounding communities since 2019.

The centre features a museum and exhibitions on electricity generation, power plant operation, engineering, construction and maintenance of the unit 1, which floats at the mouth of the Khun Nom Canal where it flows into the Gulf of Thailand.

The construction of unit 1 started in 1979 and was completed the following year. The floating components built in Japan were pulled by boats to Thailand over a distance of 3,000 nautical miles.