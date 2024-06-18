Increase in domestic searches for Thai secondary cities during early rainy season

Digital travel platform Agoda has observed an increase in accommodation searches for traditionally less travelled but charming locales, underscoring a growing trend among Thais towards exploring more diverse regions.
Leading the pack as the most-searched destination on Agoda among secondary cities is Chanthaburi, followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Nayok in third, Ratchaburi, and Chiang Rai. These secondary cities offer a kaleidoscope of experiences, from natural landscapes to local culinary delights.
Secondary cities overall saw a 23% growth in searches compared to 2023, highlighting their growing popularity. While all five destinations experienced search growth, Nakhon Nayok, which clinched the third spot, noted the highest increase with double the number of searches. This upward trend underscores the expanding appeal of these regions as travellers seek out unique and enriching experiences beyond the usual tourist hotspots.
Pierre Honne, Country Director of Thailand at Agoda, stated, “The interest in Thailand’s secondary cities shows a desire to delve deeper into the country's diverse offerings. Our collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote these destinations is indeed paying off as we see with the growing popularity of these destinations. Agoda is enthusiastic about assisting in TAT's efforts to highlight the cultural, historical, and scenic treasures of Thailand’s secondary cities.”
Mirroring the domestic interest, the lure of Thailand’s secondary cities is also reflected internationally, with inbound accommodation searches seeing an upward trend. Chiang Rai tops the secondary city rank among international visitors, followed by Udon Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chanthaburi, and Trang. The popularity of these destinations highlights the richness of Thailand's cultural and geographical diversity, attracting global visitors in pursuit of authentic and distinct experiences.
With a vast selection of accommodation options, from hidden resorts to quaint guesthouses, Agoda simplifies the journey for travellers seeking the allure of Thailand during the rainy season. The platform's integrated offerings, encompassing everything from stay to play, enrich experiences for both domestic and international travellers, making the full spectrum of Thai locales accessible to all.