Increase in domestic searches for Thai secondary cities during early rainy season

Secondary cities overall saw a 23% growth in searches compared to 2023, highlighting their growing popularity. While all five destinations experienced search growth, Nakhon Nayok, which clinched the third spot, noted the highest increase with double the number of searches. This upward trend underscores the expanding appeal of these regions as travellers seek out unique and enriching experiences beyond the usual tourist hotspots.

Pierre Honne, Country Director of Thailand at Agoda, stated, “The interest in Thailand’s secondary cities shows a desire to delve deeper into the country's diverse offerings. Our collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote these destinations is indeed paying off as we see with the growing popularity of these destinations. Agoda is enthusiastic about assisting in TAT's efforts to highlight the cultural, historical, and scenic treasures of Thailand’s secondary cities.”