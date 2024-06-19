Low-price tour groups from China ‘a threat to Thailand’s tourism’

This new model would destroy Thailand's tourism industry, which had just started to recover and flourish post-Covid, they warned.

Sistiwat Chivarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), explained that “these market-destroying tours involve Chinese tour companies using Thai nominees to bring Chinese tourist groups to Thailand at extremely low prices”.

He said the new problem had surfaced following Thailand's full reopening and the bilateral visa exemption agreement between the Thai and Chinese governments effective from March 1, 2024.

They are engaging in aggressive price undercutting to drive Thai tour companies out of business, intending to monopolise the market eventually. Once the tourists arrive in Thailand, they are coerced into shopping and spending between 70,000 and 100,000 baht each, he said.