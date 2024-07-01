Global rankings reaffirm Thailand’s allure as top travel destination

Thailand has garnered recognition across 11 world ranking surveys in the first half of 2024, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Covering several categories, ranging from tourist destinations to culinary delights, airports and airlines, these surveys prove that “Thailand has many travel options and high quality products and services”, TAT said in a Facebook post last week.

Highlighting the role of Thai hospitality in attracting visitors, TAT emphasised the country’s positive image on the international stage.