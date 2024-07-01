Global rankings reaffirm Thailand’s allure as top travel destination

MONDAY, JULY 01, 2024

The country wins top accolades in several categories ranging from best cities and islands to culinary delights, airports and airlines

Thailand has garnered recognition across 11 world ranking surveys in the first half of 2024, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Covering several categories, ranging from tourist destinations to culinary delights, airports and airlines, these surveys prove that “Thailand has many travel options and high quality products and services”, TAT said in a Facebook post last week.

Highlighting the role of Thai hospitality in attracting visitors, TAT emphasised the country’s positive image on the international stage.

Here are some of the notable rankings:

DestinAsian: Readers’ Choice Awards 2024

  • Bangkok named best city
  • Phuket and Samui named 3rd and 4th best islands
  • Suvarnabhumi Airport named 2nd best airport
  • Thai Airways International (THAI) named 3rd best airline

CEOWORLD: World's Best Countries to Visit in Your Lifetime 2024

  • Thailand topped the list of must-visit countries

Beachatlas: Golden Beach Award 2024

  • Maya Bay named 5th best beach

Agoda’s ranking survey

  • Thailand named 2nd Japanese travellers’ top destinations for Golden Week
  • Khao Lak topped destinations for slow travel

World of Statistics: 100 Best Dishes in the World

  • Pad Kaprao, Khao Soi and Phanaeng curry ranked 3rd, 6th and 10th

Tasteatlas’ ranking survey

  • Mango sticky rice named 2nd best rice pudding 
  • Phanaeng and Massaman curries named 1st and 8th best stews

Enjoytravel.com: 20 Best Honeymoon Destinations in the World

  • Koh Chang named best honeymoon destination

Travel + Leisure: Luxury Awards Asia Pacific

  • Bangkok topped list of best cities 
  • Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Phi Phi named 1st, 5th and 9th best islands 

Time Out magazine’s ranking survey

  • Bangkok named 6th best city for food
  • Ban Tad Thong Road named 14th coolest street

United Nations: World Happiness Report 2024

  • Thailand ranked 45th among countries where youth may find happiness 

Skytrax ranking survey 

  • Don Mueang International Airport ranked 10th best low-cost airline terminal
  • Bangkok Airways and THAI were named 27th and 33rd among the top 100 airlines
