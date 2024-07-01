Global rankings reaffirm Thailand’s allure as top travel destination

Thailand has garnered recognition across 11 world ranking surveys in the first half of 2024, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Covering several categories, ranging from tourist destinations to culinary delights, airports and airlines, these surveys prove that “Thailand has many travel options and high quality products and services”, TAT said in a Facebook post last week.
Highlighting the role of Thai hospitality in attracting visitors, TAT emphasised the country’s positive image on the international stage.
Here are some of the notable rankings:
DestinAsian: Readers’ Choice Awards 2024
CEOWORLD: World's Best Countries to Visit in Your Lifetime 2024
Beachatlas: Golden Beach Award 2024
Agoda’s ranking survey
World of Statistics: 100 Best Dishes in the World
Tasteatlas’ ranking survey
Enjoytravel.com: 20 Best Honeymoon Destinations in the World
Travel + Leisure: Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
Time Out magazine’s ranking survey
United Nations: World Happiness Report 2024
Skytrax ranking survey