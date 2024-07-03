Thailand welcomes 17.5 million foreign tourists in first half of 2024

These 17,501,283 visitors generated tourism income of around 825.54 billion baht, he said.

In first half of this year, China was the top source market for foreign tourists to Thailand, with 3,439,482 arrivals, followed by Malaysia (2,435,960), India (1,040,069), South Korea (934,983), Russia (920,989), Laos (618,782), Taiwan (533,280), the United States (507,251), Vietnam (501,895) and the United Kingdom (485,093).

Sermsak said during the past week (June 24-30) foreign visitors in almost all categories had increased, especially those in the short haul group that went up by around 2% over the previous week, to nearly 500,000 people.

Meanwhile, long haul tourists have increased 6.11% over the previous week to some 170,000 people.

Several factors have contributed to this trend, including the start of summer holidays in Europe, and the organisation of Pride month activities in several locations across Thailand to celebrate the legalisation of same-sex marriage, said Sermsak.

Meanwhile, the visa waiver measure for visitors from China, India, Taiwan and Kazakhstan, along with increasing flights to these countries, have helped boost the ease of travel to Thailand and attracted potential visitors, he added.