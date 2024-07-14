TAT expects South Korean tourist arrivals to reach 1.94 million this year

Pattanapong Pongthongcharoen, director of the TAT office in Seoul, said that the negative sentiment among Thai tourists, who have boycotted South Korea, had not affected the desire of South Korean tourists to visit Thailand.

After several Thai celebrities and tourists complained about being stopped at the airport by South Korean immigration officials on suspicion of having the intention to work illegally, many Thais chose to visit countries other than South Korea, Pattanapong said.

“But this doesn’t affect the sentiment of South Korean tourists, as they still want to travel to Thailand,” Pattanapong said.

He said the TAT’s Seoul office planned to boost arrivals from South Korea by increasing the number of chartered flights to Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai this month and next month.